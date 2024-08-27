Minnesota Wind Chill Capture 2024 Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) Championship

The Wind Chill won their first title in franchise history and also become the first men’s professional team in Minnesota to win a title since 1991

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Wind Chill won the 2024 Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) Championship at Zions Bank Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, by defeating the Carolina Flyers 17-16. For the twelfth time in UFA history, each division champion advanced to a single-elimination playoffs culminating in a ‘final four’ showcase of the world’s best ultimate frisbee players and teams. The Wind Chill won their first title in franchise history and also become the first men’s professional team in Minnesota to win a title since 1991.

Alongside the Carolina Flyers, D.C Breeze and Seattle Cascades, Minnesota entered the 2024 UFA Championship Weekend as the lowest seed, but prevailed over two favored contenders in the Breeze and Flyers due in large part to a defense that yielded only 29 total scores. Thousands of fans packed the venue overlooking the local Oquirrh mountain range, witnessing the sport’s annual premier event featuring top players, windy field conditions and unpredictable game outcomes.

“We shocked the world,” said team owner and head coach Ben Feldman immediately after the win. “I’m proud of these guys. It was a full team effort. All I know right now is that trophy is heavy, and it feels good.”

Minnesota jumped to an 8-2 lead to begin the game against Carolina, and led by the same six-goal margin at halftime. But the South Division champions did not go down easily, and tied the game at 14 by the midway point of the fourth quarter. But a late Bryan Vohnoutka to Will Brandt scoring connection re-established the Wind Chill lead, and they held on for the one-goal win.

The 22-year-old Brandt claimed Championship Weekend MVP honors thanks to his superb passing, offensive quarterbacking and a career high 651 total yards in the title game against Carolina. Brandt's break throws continually put the Wind Chill offense into favorable positions against a tough Flyers defense, and seemed almost impervious from the heavy wind conditions that tortured passes all weekend. He finished with game highs in completions (39) and throwing yards (379). Overall, young players and veterans like Vohnoutka (nine seasons with the team) and Brandon Matis (11 seasons) all impacted the championship effort for Minnesota.

“They are a model franchise,” said UFA CEO and Commissioner Tim DeByl. “They have come a long way on and off the field. It’s a privilege to call the Wind Chill our league champion.”

The Wind Chill fell short in 2023, losing in the semifinals to the Salt Lake Shred at TCO Stadium in Eagan, Minnesota–only a few miles away from their home stadium in Saint Paul. One year later in Utah, the team celebrated late into the breezy mountain evening, hoisting the all new league trophy featuring the rebranded “Ultimate Frisbee Association” banner. Minnesota also becomes just the second team from the Central Division to win the UFA championship in league history, joining the 2018 Madison Radicals.

Full list of UFA champions:

2012 - Philadelphia

2013 - Toronto

2014 - Oakland

2015 - Oakland

2016 - Dallas

2017 - San Francisco

2018 - Madison

2019 - New York

2021 - Carolina

2022 - New York

2023 - New York

2024 - Minnesota

