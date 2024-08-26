16th circuit commission announces nominees for Torrence circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County





26 August 2024





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 14 of the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of Judge John M. Torrence. The nominees are:









The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees to serve as circuit judge for Division 14 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.





Members of the commission are Anthony Rex Gabbert, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Jill Kanatzar and Thomas Porto; and lay members Terry Anderson and Matt Haase.









Note: Links to the nominees' application materials typically are disabled after the governor makes his appointment.





Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600



