DUI Task Force to focus on impaired driving over Labor Day holiday weekend

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be in operation and patrolling for impaired drivers beginning Friday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 2.

“The task force will be active during the holiday weekend doing their best to end impaired driving in Fremont County. These efforts are even more successful because of community action and support," said Chief Scott Peters of the Lander Police Department.



“There are too many safe alternatives to impaired driving. Be responsible and have a plan that includes a designated driver or a SafeRide, and never get behind the wheel impaired,” Peters said.

Through July, there had been 18 alcohol-related crashes in Fremont County, compared to 23 this time last year.

Fremont County law enforcement is reminding everyone to never drive impaired and to always wear your seat belt.



SafeRide is now in operation on weekends in Lander and Riverton on Friday, so call SafeRide at 307-856-WRTA (9782).



The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.



The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver, use a ride sharing service or SafeRide to arrive home safely;

-- Contact SafeRide at 307-856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.