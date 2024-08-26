Traffic to be temporarily detoured on US30 in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Reiman Corp. and Aztec Construction will be temporarily detouring eastbound traffic on US Highway 30/ East Lincolnway on Tuesday, weather permitting.



Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Whitney Road to Pershing Boulevard, then Pershing Blvd. to Reese Road. See detour map below.



The detour is anticipated to begin in the morning and last through the afternoon as paving operations take place.



Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.



All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.



