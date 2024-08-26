September trout stocking schedule for the Salmon Region

Stockings can take place any day throughout the week listed. This schedule is tentative and subject to change due to conditions or staffing constraints.

Here is a quick summary of some good places to take the whole family:

Blue Mountain Meadow Pond, located next to the gold course in Challis, is a great place to spend the day fishing. Kids will love it, plus the area provides good access for persons with disabilities. Anglers will enjoy fishing from the banks and having a family picnic at one of the pond's sheltered picnic tables.

Hayden Creek Pond is another popular family fishing hole with a picnic shelter, tables, grills and restroom. The 1.7-acre pond is about 24 miles south of Salmon on Highway 28 and three miles on the Hayden Creek Road. Because of spring water that feeds the pond makes great habitat, the fish that don't get caught right away continue to grow, giving anglers an opportunity to catch some larger trout as the season progresses.

Hyde Creek Pond is a small irrigation pond that provides good bank fishing for beginning anglers. This pond is located on private property south of Salmon on the road to the Sunset Heights subdivision. Remember to be respectful and clean up any litter before you leave.

Kids Creek Pond, located in Salmon, has a fishing dock, restrooms, and pavilion with picnic tables, making this a convenient fishing hole for those short on time.

Mosquito Flat Reservoir, located northwest of Challis, offers a beautiful place for a day trip or weekend fishing retreat. Known for plentiful rainbow trout, Mosquito Flat has also been stocked with sterile kokanee. Anglers will find good catch rates whether fishing from shore or a small boat. Currently, the best driving route to the lake is the Garden Creek-Challis Motorway.

Fishing for hatchery rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like PowerBait® or Crave, placed either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines license requirements, season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

For detailed information about these and other fishing waters in Idaho, including maps, fish species, facilities, and rules, please visit the Idaho Fish Planner on Fish and Game’s website.