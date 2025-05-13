F&G Commission modifies spring Chinook salmon seasons on Clearwater River drainage

During its May 13 conference call, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved modifications to the spring Chinook salmon fishing seasons due to the numbers of actual returning adult Chinook salmon over Bonneville Dam exceeding the preseason forecast.

Here’s what’s changed

Fishing Days

Fishing for Chinook salmon will be open seven (7) days per week in the mainstem Clearwater, Middle Fork Clearwater, and South Fork Clearwater rivers effective immediately.

Limits

The bag limit on the South Fork Clearwater River is four (4) Chinook salmon daily, only two (2) may be adults; and twelve (12) Chinook salmon in possession, only six (6) may be adults.

NOTE: The North Fork Clearwater River will remain open four (4) days per week, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The remainder of the Clearwater River remains at a one (1) adult bag limit.

All changes to the Chinook seasons are effective immediately. For more information about Chinook fishing and full seasons and rules, go to the Chinook Salmon Seasons and Rules webpage.