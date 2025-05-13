Upcoming instructor-led hunter education classes in the Magic Valley

Do you know someone who needs to take a hunter or bowhunter education course before hunting season this fall? Idaho Fish and Game has two upcoming classes in the Magic Valley for both hunters and bowhunters.

Instructor-led combo hunter and bowhunter education class Buhl-May 19-23, 2025

The instructor-led hunter and bowhunter combo class is designed for students 9 years of age or older who are new to hunting, and will certify in both hunter and bowhunter education. To be eligible to purchase an archery permit, all bowhunters must hold a valid hunting license and provide proof they have completed bowhunter education or show evidence of being licensed for an archery-only hunt in Idaho or another state.

Instructor-led hunter education class Jerome-May 23-24, 2025

To buy an Idaho hunting license, all individuals must show proof of completion that they have completed hunter education if they were born on or after January 1, 1975. Students must be at least 9 years old to register for a hunter education class.

Web-based hunter and bowhunter education courses are also available.

To register for upcoming classes, visit the Idaho Fish and Game website. Registration is $9.75 for instructor-led courses, $32.50 for the online hunter education course, and $38.00 for the online bowhunter education course.

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.