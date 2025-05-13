Spring Chinook Salmon Fishing Update 5/13/2025: Rapid River Run, Hells Canyon, and Clearwater River Fisheries

Unfortunately, the Rapid River return is disappointing with the projected harvest share currently at 798 adult fish. There are several things we are monitoring that could increase this harvest share. First, there could be a late surge of fish which doesn’t seem likely but possible. Second, the survival of fish as they migrate from Bonneville Dam to Idaho could be higher than average. The survival rate for those fish migrating through the Columbia River has been a little higher than normal but not enough to make significant changes to the harvest share. Finally, PIT tags may represent fewer fish than they typically do. We refer to this as PIT tag representation (what portion of the run do PIT tags represent). Genetic data collected at Bonneville Dam suggests that the PIT tag representation could be low this year for the Rapid River return. We won’t have good data pertaining to this until around early June, but if PIT tag representation is lower than average (about 65%), we will increase our run size and harvest share up to account for this. Even if some of these things occur, I wouldn’t count on the harvest share for the Rapid River return increasing past 2,000 adult fish.

FISHERIES

Clearwater River Basin

We observed the first Chinook harvested in the Clearwater River basin last week. All total we estimated that 31 adult Chinook were harvested all in the lower Clearwater River (from Camas Prairie Railroad Bridge to Cherrylane Bridge). Next week I will begin providing a table that shows how many fish have been harvested in each river code so that you will have a feel for where you may want to fish and how long a specific reach of river may remain open.

The Clearwater River is brown and flowing at about 40,000 cfs right now due to the recent rains we have received. However, the national water prediction service indicates flows are supposed to drop below 30,000 cfs by Saturday. I’m not sure how accurate that prediction is seeing it is supposed to rain off-and-on for the next week. I guess time will tell. Regardless, salmon counts at lower Granite Dam should fluctuate between 1,000 and 2,000 fish over the next week and provide good fishing opportunity assuming the river is fishable. Another thing I want to make you aware of is that there are around 7,500 adult Chinook between Ice Harbor and Lower Monumental dams (1st and 2nd dams on the Snake River). Adult fish can struggle to find their way past this dam when large volumes of water are being spilled to help with smolt survival as they migrate to the ocean. When adults stack up behind a dam, spill patterns can be adjusted to help with adult passage. If you are checking on dam counts, pay attention to this, as when they make these adjustments a large surge of fish will migrate upstream and when they hit Idaho it can provide some excellent fishing.

Rapid River Return

We also observed harvested fish in the lower Salmon River last week. Based on what we observed, we estimate that six fish were harvest all around Riggins. Flows in the lower Salmon River (at Whitebird) peaked at about 54,000 cfs yesterday and are starting to drop. The national water prediction service indicates flows are supposed to drop below 40,000 cfs by Thursday which should allow fish to pass the Slide Rapid and provide fishing opportunity in the lower Salmon River this week.

Hells Canyon

We estimated that 14 adults and 8 jacks were harvested last week below Hells Canyon Dam. This fishery should only continue to improve especially since there will be limited trapping this year.

Have a great week!