APackaging Group (APG) to Showcase Innovative Packaging Solutions at NACD Expo, Booth 219

APG to Showcase Cutting-Edge Packaging at NACD Expo, Rosemont

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- APackaging Group (APG) , a leading innovator in sustainable packaging solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the NACD Expo, taking place September 9-10th in Rosemont, IL. Attendees are invited to visit APG at Booth 219 to explore their latest advancements in packaging, tailored to meet the needs of the beauty and personal care industries.Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, APG has quickly become a trusted partner for prestigious brands like P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria's Secret. At the NACD Expo, APG will be showcasing its innovative solutions that help these brands achieve both functional excellence and sustainability in their packaging.“Our participation in the NACD Expo is a fantastic opportunity to connect with industry leaders and showcase our commitment to sustainable packaging innovation,” said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. “We look forward to demonstrating how our cutting-edge designs can help brands stand out while being environmentally responsible.”APG’s commitment to sustainability is at the core of its operations. The company is recognized for its dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, earning the prestigious EcoVadis Sustainability Platinum rating —an honor bestowed upon the top 1% of companies worldwide. APG's packaging solutions are also recognized by APR Design® for Recyclability and RecyClass, further solidifying their role as a leader in eco-friendly packaging.“Sustainability and innovation are the cornerstones of our product development,” said Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG. “At the NACD Expo, we’re excited to share our latest solutions that not only meet the highest standards of design and functionality but also contribute to a more sustainable future.”As a women-owned company, APG is dedicated to advancing diversity and sustainability within the packaging industry. Their extensive portfolio of eco-friendly packaging solutions is designed to reduce environmental impact while delivering premium quality and aesthetics.Attendees of the NACD Expo are encouraged to visit APG at Booth 219 to learn more about their pioneering packaging solutions. For those unable to attend, more information is available online at apackaginggroup.com. Inquiries can also be directed to sales@apackaginggroup.com.

