Idaho Small Business Cybersecurity SummitSep26

Mark your calendars and join us for the Idaho Small Business Cybersecurity Summit on September 26!

Hackers attack every 39 seconds on average. Of these attacks, 43% affect and target small businesses. Small businesses are three times more likely to be targeted by cybercriminals than larger companies.

Many cyber-attacks can be prevented with the proper resources, information and preparation. When there is a cyber-attack, businesses can react using the right response and recovery.

That’s why the Idaho Department of Finance, Idaho Office of Emergency Management, Idaho Department of Commerce, U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. Attorney’s Idaho Office and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), are partners for the Idaho Small Business Cybersecurity Summit.

The Idaho Small Business Cybersecurity Summit will take place on Thursday, September 26 at the Idaho Response Center (IRC), Chinden Campus Building 8, 11331 W. Chinden Blvd, Boise, ID 83714. The event will share resources and information with Idaho small businesses to prevent and handle cyber-attacks.

The event is FREE to all Idaho small businesses. Businesses will be able to attend either the morning or afternoon event with in-person and virtual attendance options. The morning session will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT. The afternoon session will take place from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. MT.

Please note: Both sessions will share the same information, so businesses only need to attend one session.

REGISTER HERE.

Register to attend virtually here. This link provides registration for the morning and afternoon sessions.

Additional information and the event agenda will be shared soon.

Questions? Contact us here.