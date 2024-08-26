Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce the arrest of a suspect who burglarized a business in Northwest.

On Monday, August 26, 2024, at approximately 4:15 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered a business in the 2100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property, then fled the scene.

Officers canvassed the area and located the suspect and placed him under arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation 31-year-old Marquis Hill of Northwest, D.C. was charged with Burglary Two.

CCN: 24131190

###

