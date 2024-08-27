Four Corners Brewing Company Unleashes New El Chingón IPA and Epic Fight Night

The Ticket Fight Night is the perfect platform to celebrate our best-selling beer, El Chingón, and hang out with The Ticket P1s” — George Esquivel, Co-Founder

DALLAS, TX, USA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four Corners Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the launch of its revamped El Chingón India pale ale (IPA), complete with a bold new look and an electrifying event to celebrate.Four Corner’s flagship IPA has a new packaging design. With a striking backdrop of black, the design is accented with a vibrant lime green hop, and the iconic "El Chingón" name in Old English lettering. This powerful design perfectly encapsulates the beer’s bold, complex, and undeniably Chingón character.To commemorate the launch, Four Corners Brewing is the title sponsor of sports radio 1310 El Chingón IPA Ticket Fight Night 2024 on August 29th at The Factory in Deep Ellum. This high-energy event will feature amateur boxing matches, live music, and of course, plenty of El Chingón IPA.“We’re excited to unveil the new design for El Chingón IPA. For fans of El Chingón IPA, do not fear because we haven’t changed the beer at all. It’s the same El Chingón IPA, just a new, chingón design” said George Esquivel, founder at Four Corners Brewing Company. “The Ticket Fight Night is the perfect platform to celebrate our best-selling beer and hang out with The Ticket P1s.”Doors open at 3:00 PM, with the first fight starting at 5:00 PM. General admission is free until capacity is reached, but fans can also purchase balcony or balcony rail seats for a VIP experience.Event Details:> Date: August 29, 2024> Location: The Factory, Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX> Time: Doors open at 3:00 PM, fights start at 5:00 PM> Tickets: Free general admission, paid balcony and rail seating options availableJoin Four Corners Brewery for an unforgettable night of fun, competition, and great beer as we launch the new look of El Chingón IPA.About Four Corners Brewery:Founded in Dallas in 2012, the award-winning Four Corners Brewing Co. brings together the culture of craft brewing with multicultural, Texan heritage to create flavorful brews accompanied by vibrant branding. The brewery's portfolio caters to a wide range of diverse beer enthusiasts–from the aggressive El Chingón IPA to the super-sessionable Local Buzz Golden Ale. Available throughout Texas, Four Corners Brewing Co. continues its beer journey through its passion for people, partnerships and craft beer culture.For more information about Four Corners Brewery, its beers and the taproom, please visit our website at www.fcbrewing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.