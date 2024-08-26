Additional Arrests Made During Joint Law Enforcement Effort To Combat Unlawful Exhibition Driving Events In Maryland

August 26, 2024

(PIKESVILLE, MD) Additional people have been identified and charged after the Maryland Department of State Police and partner law enforcement agencies address ongoing concerns over unlawful large-scale exhibition driving events throughout Maryland.

On Saturday, August 25, 2024, members from the Maryland Car Rally Task Force were working in collaboration with the Maryland State Police Special Operations Division, the Baltimore Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATT) and local law enforcement in the area of North Avenue and Eutaw Place in Baltimore. Participants in the unlawful exhibition event attempted to takeover the intersection.

While police worked to disperse the crowd, investigators observed a man running toward a Volkswagen Golf with Pennsylvania tags with what appeared to be a firearm in his possession. He entered the backseat of the vehicle. A subsequent traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the male, later identified as Zapata, was arrested on scene without incident.

Jose Manuel Zapata, 26, of Pennsylvania – Charged with loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle. Zapata was transported to the District Court Commissioner in Baltimore City and held on a $10,000 bond

In addition to the above arrest, the Maryland Car Rally Task Force, in collaboration with its law enforcement partners have charged the following individuals either through a criminal summons or an arrest warrant as part of the task force’s efforts in Prince George’s County and Baltimore County:

Dylan Reyes, 23, of Laurel – Disorderly Conduct, Riot

Disorderly Conduct, Riot Jamal Mayo, 19, of Silver Spring – Disorderly Conduct, Riot, Fireworks Discharge w/o Permit, Fireworks Poss. w/o Permit, Riot

Disorderly Conduct, Riot, Fireworks Discharge w/o Permit, Fireworks Poss. w/o Permit, Riot Irvin Leonidas Campos Solanos , 25 of Baltimore – Vehicle Theft (Active Warrant from Delaware)

, Vehicle Theft (Active Warrant from Delaware) Jordan Kenyatta Okubo, 20, of Temple Hills – Operating Vehicle on Highway with Unauthorized Window Tinting Material, Failure of MV Operator to Present Evidence of Required Security on Request of a Law Enforcement Officer, Modifying Exhaust on Motor Veh. Causing Excessive Noise Emission, Failure of Driver to Drive to Curb Upon Signal by Police Veh, Use Lamps on Motor Veh. Changing Original Design, Owner Failure to Maintain Required Security for Veh. During Reg. Period, Knowingly Driving Uninsured Vehicle.

Since June 2024, the Maryland Car Rally task force has focused on investigating and addressing exhibition driving events, knowns as ‘takeovers’. These illegal activities involve blocking public roads for dangerous stunts, disrupting traffic, causing property damage and posing risks to the public.

Increased patrols in identified hotspot areas have been conducted along with comprehensive investigations to identify and charge those involved. This proactive approach includes enhanced traffic enforcement and the initiation of criminal investigations against the perpetrators.

The Maryland Car Rally task force includes the Maryland Department of State Police, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Baltimore City Police and police departments in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties. The combined efforts continue to be instrumental in effectively addressing illegal exhibition driving across the designated regions.

By collaborating our concentrated enforcement and investigative efforts strategically, particularly in areas where these incidents are most prevalent, the task force aims to mitigate the impact of these dangerous events on public safety and, thereby fostering a safer environment for all Maryland residents.

