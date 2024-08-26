Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Aug. 26 (published August 26, 2024)

Walk-In Access lands open Sept. 1

Walk-In Access areas will be open for public use beginning Friday, Sept. 1 through May 31, 2025, with the purchase of a $3 Walk-In Access validation.

The program pays landowners to allow public access to their property and no additional landowner contact is necessary. This year, hunters and other people can access around 30,000 acres of private land at more than 280 sites in west, central and southern Minnesota.

Through new legislation, acres enrolled in the program will be open to public uses in addition to hunting, such as bird watching, nature photography and similar compatible uses, starting with approximately half of the total acres this year. All Walk-In Access sites are shown on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Recreation Compass. Digital maps for individual Walk-In Access sites, along with more information, can be found on the Minnesota DNR website.

Current funding for the program includes a grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Walk-In Access validations purchased by hunters, a surcharge on nonresident hunting licenses and donations from hunters.

Hunters asked not to shoot ear-tagged, radio-collared research bears

The Minnesota bear hunting season opens Sunday, Sept. 1, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is once again asking hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars.

Researchers with the Minnesota DNR are monitoring 48 radio-collared black bears across the state, especially in bear hunting zones 27, 45, and parts of the no-quota zone. Most of the radio-collared bears live in or near the Chippewa National Forest, Camp Ripley Military Reserve, the Pillsbury State Forest, and the Brainerd/Baxter area. However, the bears also range widely from these sites. More information for hunters is available in a previous news release and photos of collared research bears and some research findings gained from them are available on the Minnesota DNR bear hunting webpage.

Reminder: Deer lottery application deadline is Sept. 5

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearm and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as antlerless permit lottery this hunting season to purchase their license by Thursday, Sept. 5. Hunters who purchase their license on or before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare.

Successful applicants will receive a postcard in the mail authorizing them to take an antlerless deer using their regular license in that antlerless permit lottery area. No lottery application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with either sex, two-deer limit, three-deer limit or five-deer limit designations. Hunters are reminded that DPAs 235 and 251 went from either-sex to lottery this year.

Hunters who want to participate in special firearm or muzzleloader deer hunts also need to apply for permits that are issued through a lottery. That application deadline is also Sept. 5. More information and details about how to apply for special hunts are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

More information about designations and regulations for deer permit areas, as well as details about special hunt opportunities, are available on the Minnesota DNR website and in the 2024 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook, which is available online and in print wherever Minnesota DNR licenses are sold.

Registration open for Minnesota DNR webinars in fall outdoor skills and stewardship

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the fall program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

Webinars will cover deer management, wildlife and aquatic management areas, collecting seeds and cones, moose management, preserving a harvest, campfire treats, bobcats, late season pheasant hunting, deer hunting tips, redhorses, fall birding and photography tips, hunting and fishing stories and opportunities for people with disabilities, and perch.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 28, Minnesota Orienteering Club members will discuss the basics of map and compass use and will share some great tips on orienteering and how to participate in this exciting outdoor activity.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 4, join Minnesota DNR’s Big Game Program staff as they share the behind-the-scenes look at deer management in Minnesota, including the deer population goal setting process, what biologists consider when setting bag limit designations, current research projects, and an outlook on the upcoming hunting season.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.