Monday August 26, 2024

Boise, Idaho - Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Priest River on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Priest River Event Center located at 5399 US-2 in Priest River.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

  • Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield
  • Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt
  • Idaho State Board of Education Executive Director Josh Whitworth
  • Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne
  • Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller
  • Idaho Department of Fish & Game Regional Supervisor Carson Watkins
  • Department of Health and Welfare Deputy Director Monty Prow
  • Idaho Transportation Department Chief Deputy Director Dan McElhinney
  • Idaho Department of Water Resources Deputy Director Shelley Keen
  • Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Administrator Jeremy Chase

“It is an honor to bring ‘Capital for a Day’ to the beautiful community of Priest River,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Bonner County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can best serve them.”