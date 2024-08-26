Boise, Idaho - Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Priest River on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Priest River Event Center located at 5399 US-2 in Priest River.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield

Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt

Idaho State Board of Education Executive Director Josh Whitworth

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne

Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller

Idaho Department of Fish & Game Regional Supervisor Carson Watkins

Department of Health and Welfare Deputy Director Monty Prow

Idaho Transportation Department Chief Deputy Director Dan McElhinney

Idaho Department of Water Resources Deputy Director Shelley Keen

Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Administrator Jeremy Chase

“It is an honor to bring ‘Capital for a Day’ to the beautiful community of Priest River,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Bonner County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can best serve them.”