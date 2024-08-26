Priest River to host ‘Capital for a Day’ on Aug. 29
Boise, Idaho - Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Priest River on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Priest River Event Center located at 5399 US-2 in Priest River.
Officials joining Governor Little include:
- Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield
- Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt
- Idaho State Board of Education Executive Director Josh Whitworth
- Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne
- Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller
- Idaho Department of Fish & Game Regional Supervisor Carson Watkins
- Department of Health and Welfare Deputy Director Monty Prow
- Idaho Transportation Department Chief Deputy Director Dan McElhinney
- Idaho Department of Water Resources Deputy Director Shelley Keen
- Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Administrator Jeremy Chase
“It is an honor to bring ‘Capital for a Day’ to the beautiful community of Priest River,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Bonner County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can best serve them.”
