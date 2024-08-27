Anesthesia Management Services PC Grows Within McLaren Health Care System with Addition of Fifth Hospital Contract

Anesthesia Management Services PC expands services to McLaren Macomb Hospital.

Beginning October 1, 2024, Anesthesia Management Services Will Provide Exclusive Anesthesia Care to McLaren Macomb Hospital

We are honored to partner with McLaren Macomb Hospital and contribute to their tradition of excellence in patient care. ” — Dr. Harpreet Singh, CEO of AMSPC

DETROIT, MI, USA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anesthesia Management Services PC AMSPC ) is proud to announce that it has secured a new contract with McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens, MI, to provide anesthesia services starting October 1, 2024. This strategic partnership underscores AMSPC's commitment to advancing patient care and supporting the values of independent medicine.AMSPC, known for its dedication to high-quality, patient-centered care, will bring its expertise and innovative practices to McLaren Macomb Hospital. This collaboration aims to elevate anesthesia services, ensuring that every patient receives exceptional care through a tailored approach that integrates the latest advancements in anesthesia technology and patient safety.Dr. Harpreet Singh, CEO of AMSPC, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are honored to partner with McLaren Macomb Hospital and contribute to their tradition of excellence in patient care. Our mission has always been to enhance the practice of independent medicine while ensuring the highest standards of care for every patient. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to those values and we look forward to working closely with McLaren Macomb."McLaren Macomb Hospital is a Level II Trauma Center, and a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare services, including top-of-the-line cardiovascular care, award-winning cancer services, inclusive orthopedic treatments and additional surgery services at its state-of-the-art elective Surgery Center.The new contract marks an important milestone for both AMSPC and McLaren Macomb Hospital, promising to deliver enhanced care and innovative solutions in anesthesia services. The collaboration will begin on October 1, 2024, and is expected to further strengthen the hospital’s capabilities in providing superior patient care.Anesthesia Management Services is hiring both anesthesiologists and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists as part of its continued growth within the greater Detroit area. Both general and cardiac-trained anesthesiologists are needed for full-time and part-time positions, while CRNA positions are available at both full- and part-time levels to support general, OB, vascular and cardiac cases. AMSPC offers an excellent benefits plan, competitive pay and flexible working hours. Learn more about AMSPC at https://www.amspcmi.com and submit a CV for open positions at careers@amspcmi.com.About AMSPCAbout Anesthesia Management Services, PC: Founded in 1968, AMSPC has been providing unmatched anesthesia services throughout Michigan for more than 50 years. It is a completely independent practice, meaning there’s no private equity or venture capitalist involvement or ownership, and the team is made up of more than 100 on-staff anesthesiologists, full-time CRNA staff, physician assistants and anesthesia techs specializing in Cardiac, Obstetric and Pain Management services to facilities across the greater Metro Detroit area. In April 2024, AMSPC was certified as a Great Place to Work, which is based on direct employee feedback about the company’s culture, leadership, growth opportunities and more. More information about AMSPC can be found at https://www.amspcmi.com/ . Follow AMS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram for more group information and updates.###

