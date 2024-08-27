Camelot Secure’s CEO, Stan Oliver, Honored As A “Security Innovator”

Security Business Magazine and SecurityInfoWatch Honor Marks Camelot's Fifth Cybersecurity Award in 2024

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camelot Secure (Camelot), a revolutionary new cybersecurity company, announced today the company’s CEO, Stan Oliver, has been named as a 2024 Security Innovator by SecurityInfoWatch, Security Business, and Security Technology Executive magazines. Selected from passionately-written peer submissions, Oliver stood out from other applications as a trusted mentor who demonstrates exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to the cybersecurity industry.The Security Innovator Awards, presented by Endeavor Business Media’s SecurityInfoWatch, Security Business, and Security Technology Executive brands, is the security industry’s only 100 percent peer-nominated program to recognize the innovative contributions made by individuals in the security industry.“The Security Innovator Awards fills a unique void in this industry for peer-nominated recognition,” said SecurityInfoWatch Editorial Director Steve Lasky. “These awards applaud innovation and honor individuals who demonstrate an outstanding level of excellence within our vital and constantly evolving industry.”Winning a peer review award is a significant achievement as it represents recognition from industry experts and colleagues who truly understand the intricacies and challenges of cybersecurity. This acknowledgment validates the quality and impact of Oliver’s work, underscoring his reputation and serving as a powerful endorsement. Excerpts from Oliver’s peer reviews include:“As a woman-owned small business, I have been blessed to have Mr. Oliver as a business partner and, most importantly, a mentor. His mentorship transcends mere guidance as he invests his time and resources into nurturing talent and empowering others, specifically small business partners, to reach their full potential. His leadership style is marked by inclusivity, trust, and a keen strategic mindset, guiding his team and partners towards success with foresight and clarity. Mr. Oliver is more than just a leader; he is a mentor, trusted partner, innovator, and advocate.” - Elisabeth Nguyen, CEO of The Enterprise Security Consultants, LLC (dba TES Consultants).“Stanford Oliver embodies the qualities of a true security innovator. His strategic thinking, industry leadership, and commitment to innovation have made a lasting impact on the cybersecurity field. Stan's dedication to his team, partners, and the community, coupled with his extensive expertise and visionary approach, make him a deserving candidate for the Security Innovator Awards. It is an honor to recognize his remarkable contributions and celebrate his achievements in advancing the security industry.” - Beth Kramer, CEO/President of Engenix, Inc.In addition to the 2024 Security Innovator award, Camelot is the recipient of many cybersecurity-related honors, including: 2024 CSO Award from Foundry’s CSO - Camelot was honored for Myrddin, which integrates Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies and the latest AI Generative Pretrained Transformer (GPT) to assist IT personnel in conducting CMMC gap assessments in a secure environment. 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards - Stanford Oliver, Camelot’s CEO, has been named a winner in the Leadership category.-2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards - CEO of the Year, Best Cybersecurity Startup, and its Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunting offering.-2023 Top InfoSec Innovators Award from Cyber Defense Magazine - for its Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunting offering.-2023 CSO50 Award from Foundry’s CSO - for its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) eDiscovery Tool and its ability to significantly reduce the cost and complexity associated with CMMC compliance by focusing on the targeted identification and organization of sensitive data.About Camelot SecureCamelot Secure (Camelot) is a leading cybersecurity company that takes a revolutionary approach to protecting digital assets. Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions that rely on reactive measures, Camelot operates from a threat perspective, proactively identifying and mitigating threats before they can cause damage. In addition, the company leverages a world-class workforce of the military, intelligence community, and private sector experts to protect our customers' data and systems, their components, and common cyber-attack surfaces. The company uses the most advanced solutions to address cybersecurity challenges, including proactive, persistent automated Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Hunt tools and offensive attack surface monitoring technologies. Through these services, Camelot enables its customers to be more proactive and predictive in their approach to cybersecurity, delivering exceptional value and empowering businesses to protect their digital assets like never before.Learn more at camelotsecure.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.