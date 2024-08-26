Ground Breaks for Saskatchewan Polytechnic's New Campus in Saskatoon

CANADA, August 26 - Released on August 26, 2024

Today, Advanced Education Minister Colleen Young and SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson joined Saskatoon community members, dignitaries, and Saskatchewan Polytechnic faculty and staff to break ground on the site of the first building for the new Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Joseph A. Remai Saskatoon Campus at Innovation Place.

"It is exciting to see this project move forward with site preparations now getting underway," Young said. "Whether it is working as a mechanic, electrician, welder, plumber, or in any of the many other skilled trades, a skilled workforce helps build our province and offers rewarding career opportunities that support our growing economy in line with our government's Growth Plan and Labour Market Strategy."

The new Skilled Trades and Technology building will be the first part of the new campus to be constructed, with initial site preparation to include removal or upgrading of underground infrastructure, tree relocation and grading. Earthmoving equipment will arrive on site and fencing will be erected this week.

"Today, we are beginning earth works and upgrading utilities for this project to ensure our post-secondary students in Saskatchewan have the bright future they deserve," Jenson said. "Thanks to a strong and growing economy our government is delivering modern, innovative infrastructure that meets the needs of our thriving province now and into the future."

The new campus will transform an existing network of several decentralized, outdated buildings into a revitalized, modern, technology-rich learning environment for students and greater opportunities for applied research and investment.

"The new Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus at Innovation Place will strengthen the province's innovation ecosystem, creating new education and employment opportunities in existing and emerging industries," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison said. "This cutting-edge Innovation Corridor will enhance collaboration between industry, academic institutions and government, making Saskatchewan more competitive in attracting investment and accelerating innovative technologies."

Design and pre-procurement work is still underway. A major capital procurement is targeted for early 2025, with construction beginning as early as 2026.

"This is a significant and exciting milestone for the Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Joseph A. Remai Saskatoon Campus," Saskatchewan Polytechnic president and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. "I have looked forward to this day for many years! This campus will be at the forefront of applied learning across Saskatchewan, improving the student experience and growing our capacity for applied research and collaboration. Our modern, 21st century learning environments will prepare students to enter the workforce fully equipped and ready to contribute from day one, and will provide industry with the skilled and talented workforce they require now and throughout the future."

"I choose to attend Sask Polytech for the hands-on learning and experience it deliverers," Design and Manufacturing Engineering Technology student in the Saskatchewan Polytechnic School of Mining, Energy and Manufacturing Liam Walsh said. "The new, modern campus will bring students together and provide exciting learning opportunities. It will attract more students from Saskatchewan and around the world, and ensure we are ready for the workplaces of the future. It is an exciting time to be a student at Sask Polytech."

"The University of Saskatchewan is proud to support the Government of Saskatchewan's exciting initiative to create a new home for Saskatchewan Polytechnic, as we work together to further strengthen the province's post-secondary education priorities, and advance innovation and collaboration," University of Saskatchewan President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Peter Stoicheff said. "The co-location of this expanding hub for education and innovation will bring students, staff, faculty, and researchers together with a cluster of businesses and industry entrepreneurs to grow exciting applied learning, research, and development possibilities."

The 2024-25 Provincial Budget includes $6 million for continued planning and design of the new campus and since 2022-23, the province has provided $16 million for the project. The Government of Saskatchewan announced in September 2023 that it would commit up to $200 million toward the new campus.

The project is led by the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement and Saskatchewan Polytechnic, in partnership with the Ministry of Advanced Education, Innovation Saskatchewan and the University of Saskatchewan.

