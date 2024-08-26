Next Step in Planning Underway for Future Diagnostics Area in Regina

CANADA, August 26 - Released on August 26, 2024

Expanding PET/CT and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Capacity Included in Project Scope

The Government of Saskatchewan has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) as the next step in establishing the future home for a state-of-the-art MRI and PET/CT diagnostic area to be located at Regina's Pasqua Hospital.

A recent feasibility study determined that an enhanced diagnostic area in Regina is needed to meet future patient demand and it also identified Regina's Pasqua Hospital as the most suitable location due to the close proximity of the Allan Blair Cancer Centre. The RFP will support the next phase of the project which will include advanced planning and detailed design activities.

"A new, highly sophisticated diagnostics area is essential to meet the predicted future demands and growing patient needs across Saskatchewan," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "This equipment is vital in diagnosing a wide range of serious health conditions including cancer, and is a critical tool for oncologists and surgeons when developing a patient's treatment plan. Pasqua Hospital was selected as the ideal location with the Allan Blair Cancer Centre nearby, and will also support the Saskatchewan Health Authority's clinical programs at the hospital."

"The SHA is excited to see this project enter the design phase as we work towards the expansion of PET/CT and MRI capacity at Regina's Pasqua Hospital," SHA Diagnostic Services Executive Director Richard Dagenais said. "This is a positive step in advancing access to seamless, patient-centred care as close to home as possible for the residents of Saskatchewan."

A PET/CT scan is an advanced nuclear imaging technique commonly used for diagnosing cancer. It combines positron emission tomography (PET) and computed tomography (CT) into one machine, which makes it highly specialized and very effective at internal imaging.

An MRI is a medical imaging procedure that uses magnetic field and radio waves to investigate or diagnose conditions that affect soft tissue such as tumours or brain disorders.

MRI scanners are currently available at Regina General Hospital and the sole provincial PET/CT scanner is located in Saskatoon. A second PET/CT scanner in the province will provide added capacity and enhance access for Saskatchewan patients.

