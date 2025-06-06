Province Addressing Issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

CANADA, June 6 - Released on June 6, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is honouring its ongoing commitment to respond to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls was released on June 3, 2019. In the six years since the Report was released, the province has made significant progress in developing responses to and raising awareness about the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

"Our government is committed to addressing the critical issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and creating safe communities for all Saskatchewan residents," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "This includes targeted investments in programs and services to prevent and respond to missing persons and gender-based violence, and collaborating with Indigenous and community partners to build a future free from exploitation and abuse."

Earlier this spring, Saskatchewan commemorated Missing Persons Week and Red Dress Day to honour those who have gone missing and show support for their families and loved ones.

In November of 2022, Saskatchewan endorsed the National Action Plan to End Gender Based Violence. The province was among the first in Canada to sign on to the federal National Action Plan to End Gender-Based violence (NAP), which provides $20.3 million over four years to enhance programs and services that address interpersonal violence and abuse.

"Indigenous women and girls embody strength, resilience and wisdom, yet they are disproportionately impacted by violence and abuse," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Alana Ross said. "Saskatchewan remains committed to preventing and ending this violence by expanding education and awareness, increasing Indigenous-led initiatives, and enhancing supports for survivors, families and communities."

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+ (MMIWG+) Community Response Fund continues to provide $800,000 to Indigenous community-based projects that promote and enhance prevention and safety, with half of the funding provided by Women and Gender Equality Canada. Since 2022-23, 59 projects have received up to $40,000 in funding from the fund.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to working alongside Indigenous communities to prevent gender-based violence and to support its victims," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis, and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "From the very beginning, Indigenous knowledge, tradition and lived experience have guided the development and administration of the MMIWG+ Community Response Fund. The projects supported through the fund are often created and led by Indigenous communities, organizations and grassroots initiatives. Together, we work to support safety, healing and resilience across Saskatchewan."

In addition, the Family Information Liaison Unit helps families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls navigate government processes to ensure that they can access support and information about their loved ones. Currently, the Unit supports over 170 families across the province.

The province's Face the Issue campaign, designed to raise awareness and start conversations about the reality of interpersonal violence, continues to run across social media platforms. In 2024-25, the Government of Saskatchewan released a new public awareness campaign that focused on raising awareness of human trafficking in the province. Posters were placed in public sites across the province to connect with individuals who are most at risk of being trafficked.

Government also collaborates with and provides funding to 211 Saskatchewan to support its role as a 24/7 service referral platform for situations involving interpersonal violence and abuse, including sexual violence and human trafficking.

