Pipe Repair Projects Scheduled for S.D. Highway 231 (Sturgis Road)

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024

Christian Rudebusch, Project Engineer, 605-381-7153

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Two separate projects consisting of pavement repair, pipe repair, pipe culvert replacement, and curb and gutter work will be conducted on S.D. Highway 231 (Sturgis Road) in the Rapid City area.

On Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, work will begin on Sturgis Road in Rapid City from the West Chicago Street intersection, continuing 500 feet north. The project includes replacing asphalt surfacing, curb and gutter, and resetting storm sewer pipes. Northbound traffic on Sturgis Road will be reduced to a single lane. Weather dependent, the project is scheduled to be completed by Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

The prime contractor on this $60,000 project is Dakota Asphalt LLC of Black Hawk, SD.

Work will begin on Sturgis Road near the Peaceful Pines Road intersection in Black Hawk on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. The project consists of milling, asphalt overlay, pipe culvert replacement, frame and grate, and curb and gutter. Northbound and southbound traffic on Sturgis Road will be reduced to a single lane for the duration of the project.

The prime contractor on this $190,000 project is Tru-Form Construction Inc. of Rapid City, SD. The overall completion date is Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

Motorists should be prepared for slowing, stopping, and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane on both projects.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

