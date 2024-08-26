Traffic Scheduled to be Diverted on U.S. Highway 18 Project Near Canton

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Aug. 26, 2024

Contact:

Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

Ryan Story, Project Manager, 605-940-0721

CANTON, S.D. – Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2024, traffic will be diverted onto the new concrete pavement on the west end of the U.S. Highway 18 project. The Highway 18 project is located west of Canton. The diversion onto the new concrete is approximately four miles in length.

The traffic diversion will allow phase two of the project to begin, which includes concrete removal on sections of Highway 18. The removal work is part of a larger project to reconstruct Highway 18 into a four-lane divided highway from Interstate 29 to the city of Canton. Motorists should use caution and be aware of the lane changes and construction traffic. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during heavy traffic times to avoid congestion through the work zone.

The prime contractor on the $45.6 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, SD. The substantial completion date for this phase of the multi-year construction project is Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

Latest Project Information: Find additional information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/canton-highway-18-pcn-6923.

Sign up for text notifications: For updates on MAJOR traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text the keyword CANTON18 to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

