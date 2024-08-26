DoHS Awarded Strategic Prevention Framework Partnership for Success Grant

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) has been awarded a five-year, $1.25 million grant award from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), underscoring the ongoing commitment to proactively address substance misuse and promote mental health across the state.

The FY 2024 Strategic Prevention Framework-Partnerships for Success for States (SPF-PFS) grant will significantly bolster efforts to reduce the onset and progression of substance misuse. The grant will empower the development and delivery of state and community-based substance misuse prevention and mental health promotion services, fostering a healthier future for individuals and families throughout West Virginia. By enhancing the capacity of local community prevention providers to implement evidence-based programs, this initiative will play a critical role in preventing substance use across the state.

“West Virginia is dedicated to building stronger, healthier communities, and this grant provides the Department with the resources to make a meaningful difference,” said Nicholas Stuchell, DoHS Bureau for Behavioral Health Interim Commissioner. “By investing in evidence-based prevention programs, we can create a brighter future for our youth and young adults, ensuring they have the support and opportunities they need to thrive.”

The West Virginia SPF-PFS grant will specifically target selective and indicated prevention practices statewide, with a focus on preventing tobacco, vaping, marijuana, and alcohol use, as well as prescription misuse, among high-risk students in underserved communities. In a state where rugged terrain and economic challenges contribute to higher rates of substance use and related health issues, this grant represents a vital opportunity to change lives for the better.

“West Virginia, with its proud Appalachian heritage, has faced significant challenges in the fight against substance misuse,” said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “However, this grant will enhance the State’s prevention workforce, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and implement effective practices that will positively impact the lives of children, youth, and young adults. Over the course of the grant, it is anticipated that at least 1,000 high-risk students will be served annually, reaching a total of 5,000 students and their families.”

