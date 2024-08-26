U.S. Chamber, AACCLA Condemn Nicaraguan Government’s Move to Shutter AmCham Nicaragua

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President and Head of International John Murphy issued the following statement on the Nicaraguan government’s move to shutter the American Chamber of Commerce in Nicaragua (AmCham Nicaragua) and more than 1,000 other civil society and religious groups:

“On behalf of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Association of American Chambers of Commerce in Latin America and the Caribbean (AACCLA), we condemn the Nicaraguan government’s move to revoke the legal status of AmCham Nicaragua and that of more than 1,000 other non-profits, religious groups, and civil society organizations. These actions underscore the continued deterioration of freedom of association and rule of law in Nicaragua.

“AmCham Nicaragua has played a vital role representing the U.S. and Nicaraguan business community by promoting trade and investment and contributing to the prosperity and well-being of the Nicaraguan people. Since its founding in 1974 after the devastating earthquake in Managua, AmCham Nicaragua has been an example of the positive force of the business community and the free enterprise system. Its closure represents a serious blow to the business community and the entire Nicaraguan people.

“However, this will not be the end of the story. The business community will continue to play its essential role in Nicaragua’s life, and we are committed to aiding AmCham Nicaragua as it navigates this difficult chapter — with confidence that it will play its part in a democratic and prosperous future for all Nicaraguans.”