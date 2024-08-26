Governor Pritzker Awards $1.5 Million in Grant Funding to Job Training and Economic Development Teacher Apprenticeship Program Recipients

ILLINOIS, August 26 - Grant funding assists paraprofessional educators facing barriers to employment





CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) awarded $1.5 million in grant funding to three Illinois universities through the Job Training and Economic Development (JTED) Teacher Apprenticeship Program. This pilot program will provide career pathway opportunities and supportive services for successful placement into the teacher workforce.





"In Illinois, we know that to improve education for our kids, we need great teachers in every classroom," said Governor JB Pritzker. "With the JTED Teacher Apprenticeship program, we're breaking down the barriers that stand between aspiring educators and the classrooms that need them most - building a pipeline of passionate, prepared educators ready to shape the future of our state."





The JTED Teacher Apprenticeship Program is creating pilots throughout the state to upscale currently employed paraprofessional educators. Educator preparation providers will lead these pilot programs with partnerships from local education and workforce agencies. Throughout the program, curriculum and competencies will be refined, and after the program, Illinois will have defined best practices and exemplary models for a Department of Labor registered Teacher Apprenticeship.





"Paraprofessionals play an invaluable role in our schools," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "By clearing new career pathways and ensuring that necessary resources are available, we're empowering all educators to reach their full potential and become the exceptional mentors our students deserve."





Grantee Location Grant Amount DePaul University Chicago $499,735 McKendree University Lebanon $499,900 University of Illinois Chicago Chicago $499,064

In the second round of the program, JTED is providing workforce training and wrap-around services that will bolster equitable workforce recovery for Illinoisans struggling to gain meaningful employment. As part of Illinois' workforce recovery efforts, JTED grants focus on helping increase employment among workers and industries hardest hit by COVID-19. At the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, Illinois schools reported more than 4,000 teacher vacancies.





"Our state's talented educators now have the opportunity to benefit from the JTED Teacher Apprenticeship Program, part of the JTED program that provides critical support to thousands of Illinoisans," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "Through this pilot program, the State of Illinois is opening the door to career opportunities to help paraprofessional educators achieve their professional goals."





Priority populations for the Teacher Apprenticeship Program include under-employed individuals currently employed as paraprofessional educators who are also representative of the student population in terms of race, the district, or the cooperative in which they will complete their apprenticeship.





"This grant is a vital part of Illinois' multi-faceted plan to strengthen the teacher pipeline," said State Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders. "Apprenticeship programs break down the barriers that have long kept passionate and dedicated local candidates, such a paraprofessionals, from upskilling into careers in teaching. The experience paraprofessionals gain in their roles make them the ideal candidates to join the teaching profession. We look forward to working with DCEO to develop a nation-leading teacher apprenticeship model."





Apprenticeship programs differ from traditional preparation programs because an apprentice is a paid employee who participates in structured on-the-job learning to prepare for a successful career. An apprenticeship program will widen the pipeline of prospective teachers more equitably to include those who would not financially be able to participate in an unpaid learning experience.





"Teachers are the heart and soul of our communities, and ensuring they have the resources and opportunities to continue serving our state's students is incredibly important," said Senator Adriane Johnson (D - Waukegan). "I look forward to seeing the profound impact that paraprofessional educators will be able to make with support from the JTED Teacher Apprenticeship Program.





Grantees will implement strategies to foster a shared identity and a welcoming, inclusive environment and to increase access, enrollment, and completion for equity-eligible persons. They will also implement proactive recruitment and outreach strategies to enroll equity-eligible individuals.





"JTED programs continue to help those that were impacted the most by the pandemic, and I'm proud to celebrate the grantees that were selected for the JTED Teacher Apprenticeship Program," said Representative Katie Stuart (D - Collinsville). "Illinois' world-class workforce will greatly benefit from this State support to upscale paraprofessional educators and bolster our teacher workforce."





Through the first round of the JTED program, the State of Illinois invested $20 million in 44 community-based organizations that are currently serving nearly 1,900 unemployed, underemployed, or underrepresented Illinoisans, with a special training focus on industries hardest-hit by the pandemic.





The Illinois Job Training and Economic Development (JTED) Grant Program is funded by the State of Illinois General Revenue Funds appropriated by the General Assembly in the State Fiscal Year 2024 budget. The requirements of the program follow 20 ILCS 605/605-415 (JTED Act) and the rules adopted in support of the JTED Act, 56 Ill. Admin. Code Part 2660 (JTED Rules).



