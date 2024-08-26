Stephen Thomas Drops New Music Video "Back Home"

Cover Art for "Back Home", Stephen Thomas

The lively track centered on re-discovering happiness is now accompanied by a new music video.

We have one life to live. Fight, win, and repeat. You can run, but can't hide from life. Embrace what makes you feel different, and you'll always find your way back home.” — Stephen Thomas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the success of his latest single "Back Home," released on May 17, genre-defying artist Stephen Thomas just released a captivating accompanying music video, exploring the journey of returning to who or what gives you peace, love, and happiness in life.

Directed by Will Thomas, starring Stephen Thomas and introducing Ava Breeze, the music video follows the story of a young woman battling serious challenges in life, including losing her job and facing eviction. Finding solace in those closest to her, in this case, her family, the young woman finds her way back home to her place of comfort and strength.

"Back Home" reminds listeners that the key to life is being free and that finding your path back home is the way to finding your true self. It's about overcoming life's challenges and knowing that fighting through obstacles always means you've truly won in the end.

Capturing the attention of both fans and critics alike, the song has earned significant media coverage. Its compelling alt-rock blend led to over 300,000 views on TikTok in under 24 hours, as covered in AP News. EARMILK highlighted Stephen’s 'soaring rise to stardom,' praising the anthem’s infectious energy and emotional depth. His growing influence in the music scene was further emphasized by MetroNews, which noted his expanding popularity in the rock-alternative genre among giants like Metallica, Ghost, Linkin Park and Green Day.

Legendary producer Billie Lennox (Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, The Notorious B.I.G., Lil' Kim), praised Stephen for the song's quality and ability to switch genres, sharing it on social media. The Times West Virginian recognized Stephen’s ability to build a dedicated following with Back Home, noting his success and attributing the song's reception to its simple, yet deeply relatable message. VoyageLA delved deeper into his personal and artistic journey. Stephen’s appearance on Hoppy Kercheval’s Talkline provided further insight into his burgeoning career, solidifying his place as a rising star in the industry.

"Back Home" Lyrics (SNIPPET)

We got one life to live

It's time to settle the score

Life can make you break

You gotta love it some more

You gotta find your way back home

Stephen, a multi-genre artist spanning hip-hop to R&B, pop, rock and more, leans fully into alt-rock on this track, featuring edgy sounds reminiscent of MGK, YungBlud, and Travis Scott while delivering a powerful message similar to JellyRoll's style. Resonating with a wide audience, but still carving its own unique path, the song stands out as authentic and perfectly unexpected.



About Stephen Thomas:

Stephen Thomas is a versatile artist whose music career has evolved significantly, taking him from Charleston, West Virginia to national recognition. Initially an independent artist, Stephen has earned five Grammy Award considerations and gained widespread acclaim through his dynamic performances and unique sound. His journey includes signing with SkeeloMusik / Sony RED in 2013 and later joining Creative Hearts Entertainment, where he further developed his craft.

Stephen's recent shift into rock and alternative music has been transformative, infusing his work with raw, authentic energy that resonates with audiences. His single "Best Days" reached #2 on the iTunes Charts, and his music video for "Search Me" received global recognition, earning a spot on RevoltTV. His music is now available on all streaming platforms, continuing to reach a broad audience. Stephen's impact goes beyond accolades, with features in major publications and performances on prestigious stages, solidifying his place in the industry.

Stephen Thomas - Back Home (Official Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.