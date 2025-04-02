Maggie Baugh Kicks Off Headlining World Tour with Electrifying New Music and Unforgettable Performances

"Entertainers Heart" World Tour Poster “Entertainers Heart” Album Cover Art Maggie Baugh "Headstone" Cover Art

With her sophomore album on the horizon, country artist Maggie Baugh announces her headlining "Entertainers Heart" World Tour and debuts new music along the way

At the end of someone’s life, I never understood how you could wrap up all their years into a few words on a headstone. I decided to write my perspective, what would I want someone to write on mine.” — Maggie Baugh

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maggie Baugh, the dynamic Nashville-based singer-songwriter, is thrilled to announce her headlining international "Entertainers Heart" tour, set to captivate audiences across the globe. As a rising star with a reputation for captivating audiences from dive bars to iconic venues, Baugh's tour promises to be an unforgettable experience. Her previous performances have included memorable appearances at the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame, as well as high-profile TV spots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Kelly Clarkson Show. With her debut album, Dear Me, already earning massive success, Maggie is now preparing to take fans on a new adventure with her forthcoming self-produced sophomore album, Entertainers Heart, blending raw rock elements with her signature style. The "Entertainers Heart" World Tour will showcase not just her impressive vocal range and songwriting ability but her undeniable charisma as a live performer. This tour marks a defining moment in Maggie’s career, as she’s ready to prove she’s more than just an artist—she’s a true entertainer.

In tandem with her tour and in anticipation of the upcoming album, Baugh released her latest single, "Headstone," on March 21, 2025. This release marks a notable evolution from her previous music offering a raw, rock-infused sound that quickly propelled the track to the top, reaching the #1 spot on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart. "Headstone" delves into the profound contemplation of one's legacy, inspired by Baugh's reflection on encapsulating a lifetime's worth of experiences into a few words on a headstone.

Maggie Baugh’s recent singles, "Headstone" and "Other Side of the World," both from her upcoming album, exemplify a raw, live-band sound, with tracks recorded in real-time using authentic instruments. This approach creates an immersive, dynamic listening experience that fans will have the opportunity to enjoy during her "Entertainers Heart" World Tour. As Maggie continues to explore new sounds and styles, her live performances promise to deliver the same energy and fresh perspective that define her latest work.

About Maggie Baugh:

Maggie Baugh, a versatile talent spanning genres from Classical to Country, has captured the music industry's attention with her independent success. Hailing from Boca Raton, FL, Maggie's journey began at just 13 years old when she performed alongside Charlie Daniels, an experience that launched her into touring across South Florida. Her mastery of multiple instruments and social media prowess, particularly through her viral TikTok series “Finish the Lick,” has earned her over 40 million views across all platforms.

In 2023, Maggie released her debut album, Dear Me, which quickly gained traction, landing on major editorial playlists like Spotify's "Next From Nashville," "New Music Friday Country," Apple Music's "New In Country," "Fresh From Nashville," and Amazon Music's “Breakthrough Pop” and "Breakthrough Country." The album achieved over 500K streams on its first day and hit #19 on the iTunes US Country Album Chart and #9 on the iTunes Australian Country Album Chart. Her success also led to her joining Home Free on three national tours, performing at iconic venues including the Ryman Auditorium.

Maggie’s live performances have solidified her presence in the country music scene, gracing prestigious stages such as the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame. In the past year alone, she's appeared on major platforms including the CMT Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Today Show, Nissan Stadium, and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Recently, she caught the attention of Keith Urban, who invited her to join his tour as a utility player.

Looking ahead to 2025, Maggie is preparing to release her sophomore album, self-produced, and embark on her headlining “Entertainers Heart” World Tour. From dive bars to festivals and everything in between, Maggie is ready to show the world what it means to be a true entertainer.

