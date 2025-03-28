Kyle Davis Unveils Deeply Personal New Album, Jericho

Cover Art for 'Jericho' Image of Kyle Davis by Kenny Reining

A poignant reflection on loss, resilience, and the fragments of ourselves we fight to reclaim.

Jericho examines what it means to get another chance and put together the pieces of ourselves scattered across the floor. Not all of them fit together the same way anymore, but enough do.” — Kyle Davis

PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed singer-songwriter Kyle Davis debuts Jericho, his first full-length album since 2020’s Make It Count. Released today, Jericho is an introspective exploration of loss, recovery, and rebuilding, contemplating the ways we compartmentalize our experiences, the struggle to move forward, and the unexpected paths toward redemption.

Blending the evocative storytelling of Jackson Browne with the soulful introspection of Peter Gabriel and the timeless groove of Bill Withers, Jericho is a striking testament to Davis’s ever-evolving artistry. ​

The album traverses a rich sonic landscape, from the contemplative depth of its title track, which explores the search for meaning beyond material wealth, to the poignant revelations of "On a Ledge," examining the contrast between public scrutiny and private, often buried, struggles. "Sail Away" offers a powerful meditation on impermanence and acceptance, likening this emotional journey to water slipping through one’s fingers; intangible yet capable of carrying ships across the sea.

Another standout track, "The Last Line," offers an emotional reflection on life’s struggles and the search for meaning. The song contrasts the mundane and extraordinary to convey a longing for redemption and a desire to leave a lasting impact, despite life’s challenges.

Expanding on this theme, "Passengers" reflects on the idea that none of us are truly alone and that sometimes it takes working together to navigate life's challenges. Meanwhile, "Now and Again" wrestles with the guilt of moving forward after losing someone, suggesting that the people we love never truly leave us, remaining woven into the spaces between our lives and our memories.

Jericho marks Davis's seventh studio record and reunites the celebrated team behind his 1999 Sony debut, Raising Heroes. Produced by longtime collaborator Don Dixon (R.E.M., The Smithereens), Jericho was recorded at Mitch Easter’s iconic studio in Winston-Salem, with additional sessions at Davis’s home studio in Prince George, VA, and Elephant Ear Studio in Richmond, VA.

The album features an impressive lineup of musicians, including Don Dixon (bass, keys, trombone, snare), Mike Durham (electric guitar), Peter Holsapple (piano, mandolin, B3), Rob Ladd (drums), Corey Wells (electric guitar), and Hayes Elverston (harp). Davis himself contributes on guitar and piano.

Renowned for his emotive voice and introspective songwriting, Davis’s career spans decades, with accolades including a 4-star review in Rolling Stone, a Billboard Magazine cover feature, multiple songs on the Triple AAA charts and collaborations with legendary artists like Bruce Hornsby and 49 Winchester.

He has shared the stage with icons such as Bob Dylan, John Mayer, and Hall & Oates. After taking time away from music to raise his family, he re-emerged in 2020 with Make It Count, and now, with Jericho, he offers his most profound and heartfelt work to date.

“As I look back on making Jericho, I realize that creating records is a form of therapy for me,” Davis reflects. “Not every song is entirely first-person, but the themes of grief, resilience and reflection are universal. I hope these songs help listeners feel a connection to their own journeys.”

About Kyle Davis:

Kyle Davis, a Richmond, Virginia-based singer-songwriter, makes a triumphant return this winter with his latest record, Jericho. This marks Davis's seventh studio album and reunites the stellar lineup from his acclaimed 1999 Sony release, Raising Heroes.

Throughout his career, Davis has earned critical acclaim, including a 4-star review in Rolling Stone, a cover feature in Billboard Magazine, and multiple songs landing on the Triple AAA charts. His distinctive voice has graced major TV commercials and shows, as well as records by legendary artists like Bruce Hornsby and rising stars such as 49 Winchester. Davis has also shared the stage with icons ranging from Bob Dylan to John Mayer.

After taking a hiatus to focus on raising his family, Davis returned to recording with Make It Count in 2020, an album praised by critics but released amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. With Jericho, he raises the bar even higher. Produced by Don Dixon, much of the record was created at Mitch Easter’s studio in Winston-Salem, with final touches recorded at Davis’s home in Prince George, Virginia, and Elephant Ear Studio in Richmond.

With a refined perspective on life, love, and loss, Davis’s songwriting has only deepened with time. His music continues to draw comparisons to the evocative storytelling of Jackson Browne, the soulful introspection of Peter Gabriel, and the timeless groove of Bill Withers—a testament to his ability to connect with audiences on a profound level.

Jericho by Kyle Davis

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.