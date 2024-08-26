Suzanne Chima's Book, "The Parents," is Set to Break Generational Cycles and Belief Systems

DOYLESTOWN, PA 18901, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The root of all abuse goes back many generations, starting with parents and continuing through their ancestors. This learned behavior could stretch back hundreds or even thousands of years. According to Suzanne Chima , our beliefs shape us as we grow from children into adults. We inherit patterns and behaviors from our parents' beliefs and the environment we're raised in.Issues like abuse, deception, forgiveness, trust, insecurity, anger, racism, traditions, religion, marriage, divorce, addiction, and character traits are all influenced by this cycle. It's like an ongoing cycle that continues through generations until someone realizes they need to break free from these patterns and beliefs that don't feel right.In her latest book, " The Parents ,” Chima shares her own experience of overcoming emotional, sexual, and physical abuse, alongside financial setbacks and loss. Through her inner strength, she uncovers the deep-rooted beliefs that controlled her life, ultimately breaking free from the cycle of pain and finding peace, prosperity, and love.Reflecting on her motivation for writing the book, Chima stated, "My life was a series of repeated patterns, much like hiccups day after day, year to year. I hated my life, and I hated the only options I thought I had. I felt like I was living for everyone else and under the influence of everyone else's weird, sick rules, like a puppet, a walking zombie.But eventually, forty-five years later, I woke up. To many, it may seem too late for change. But change leading to good is never too late. I want to share my crazy story of how I survived every kind of abuse from my childhood up until my older years and made a complete recovery in every area of my life. It was an arduous journey, for sure. But every effort was worth the peace and prosperity I finally got to experience."Indeed, The Parents: Breaking Generational Cycles, Belief Systems And The Lies About Who You Truly Are invites readers to join Chima on her transformative journey of breaking free from the chains of generational programming and discovering for themselves the power of finding their inner strength and voice.The book is available now on Amazon.About the Author:Suzanne Chima is a wife, a mother of 3 young adults, a vocalist, a family business owner, an entrepreneur, and an author. She grew up in SW Philadelphia and eventually landed in Doylestown PA at the age of 56.

