Significant Company Expansion Leads to Major Rebrand for 3GiG

After expanding staff numbers, product offerings & client base, pioneering application & software provider 3GiG has rebranded the company & renamed it as Visiv.

HOUTSON, TEXAS, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After greatly expanding its staff numbers, product offerings and client base in multiple new industries, pioneering global application and software provider, 3GiG, announced it has rebranded the company and renamed it as Visiv.

The extensive rebrand, which includes a new website (www.visiv.com), was essential to reflect the company’s vision, technology innovation, global reach and industry expansion both now and into the future.

In the last year, Visiv has expanded its global workforce, product offerings and industries it supports. The Visiv team now includes highly skilled specialists within the energy, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries.

Kandy Lukats, Visiv President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Building on our expertise and years of steady growth, the company has evolved to the point where a new name and updated branding were warranted.

“Our company, solutions and focus have changed dramatically in recent years. We wanted our brand and website to better reflect this expanded scope and our vision for the future. The rebrand marks a key milestone in our ongoing growth plans and ensures we remain relevant and competitive in a larger market.”

Visiv was founded to empower companies in highly scientific and technical industries to realize the full potential of their intellectual property, manage projects more efficiently and maximize investment value.

Lukats continued: “We are creating technology and delivering solutions that are truly game-changing for our clients, and we now have a global footprint supporting some of the largest and most successful enterprises in multiple scientific and technical industries.”

After initially focusing on software solutions for oil and gas exploration and production, Visiv began applying its proven technology and delivery model to create applications for chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries in critical areas. Examples include solutions for chemical production, research and development project tracking, plant capacity tracking, project and product management and solutions for process optimization within drug trials.

Eric Williams, Visiv Chief Technology Officer, said: “Our versatile platform and applications are ideal for companies managing complex technical or scientific business information that’s critical for successful operations. Our platform is easily customized for the client, and can surface knowledge to provide greater visibility, break down silos, accelerate processes and create enduring value by enabling confident decision-making based on accurate reporting.”

Established in 2003 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Visiv has deep industry expertise and understands the challenges of complex, science-driven disciplines. Global leaders in energy, pharmaceutical, chemical, and other science-intensive industries depend on Visiv to drive business growth and gain a strong competitive edge.

ENDS

About Visiv

Visiv, founded in 2003 as 3GiG, provides enterprise software to support companies in the energy, chemical, pharmaceutical and other industries. Visiv’s versatile platform enables the deployment of powerful solutions to help business and technical leaders access vital information, surface valuable insights and make confident decisions to optimize efficiency, gain competitive advantage and drive growth. Leveraging a versatile, low-code / no-code platform and an expert team with deep industry and technology experience, Visiv offers both off-the-shelf applications designed for key use cases and tailored solutions configured for individual businesses. For more information, please visit www.visiv.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.