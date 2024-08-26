Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,019 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,804 in the last 365 days.

Zenest Launches Innovative Silk Bedding Line for Healthier Skin and Hair

NORTH YORK, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zenest, a revolutionary new company founded just a few months ago by two visionary engineering friends, is transforming the bedding industry with a unique blend of health and luxury. Understanding the challenges of budget-friendly bedding that can adversely affect skin and hair health, Zenest was created to address these concerns directly.

The founders, seasoned engineers with firsthand experience of the common issues associated with low-quality bedding—such as frequent breakouts and persistent hair problems—were inspired to establish Zenest. The brand is committed to offering cruelty-free and vegan silk bedding products designed to enhance well-being while prioritizing ethical practices.

Zenest’s silk bedding line provides a gentle touch for both skin and hair, helping to minimize irritation and promote overall health. With a strong focus on sustainability and ethical production, Zenest is setting a new benchmark for comfort and conscientiousness in the bedding market.

Ethical Luxury: Cruelty-Free and Vegan Silk Bedding and Eye Masks

Zenest’s dedication to ethical luxury is evident in its exclusive range of cruelty-free and vegan silk bedding and eye masks. Meticulously crafted without animal-derived materials, these products embody a compassionate approach to comfort.

The use of premium vegan silk not only supports a cruelty-free lifestyle but also improves sleep quality by reducing friction and irritation that can lead to skin breakouts and hair damage. Zenest’s silk eye masks, designed to offer a tranquil escape from light, further enhance the sleep experience.

Each Zenest product reflects the brand’s commitment to delivering luxurious, guilt-free solutions that promote healthier skin and hair.

Zenest’s Core Values

Inclusive: We believe everyone deserves to feel comfortable in their own skin, free from judgment.

Innovative: We push the boundaries of what’s possible in bedding technology.

Ethical: Our commitment to people and the planet guides our material choices and production methods.

Real: We emphasize a human touch over corporate formality, fostering a genuine and approachable connection with our customers.

For more information about Zenest and its products, please visit https://www.zenest.ca/ or contact (647) 676-7776

Donald Harper
Press United
+1 (647) 676-7776
service@zenest.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Zenest Launches Innovative Silk Bedding Line for Healthier Skin and Hair

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, International Organizations, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more