America’s Largest Driving School Brings Fleet Training To Companies Across 8 States

Coastline Academy Offers Specialized Training To Protect Workers And Increase Operational Efficiency

We view these fleet training programs as an investment in both the economic success of a business and in public safety more generally.” — Nigel Tunnacliffe, CEO and Co-Founder of Coastline Academy.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastline Academy , the nation’s largest and fastest-growing driving school, is now offering fleet training services to companies of all sizes. The company is bringing its experienced driving instructors to meet the needs of companies where employees are required to drive. This training will be available in 8 states: California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, and Pennsylvania.Coastline’s fleet training program aims to meet a massive but often underemphasized need among businesses that require company fleets. The human and economic costs of traffic accidents is massive, with employers losing a shocking $72 billion per year due to such accidents. Reports have found driving for work to be one of the most common sources of occupational fatalities and injuries, yet education and training on this front continues to receive minimal investment.“Not providing fleet training is often seen as a cost-saving measure, but, in reality, the price of unsafe driving is immeasurable,” says Nigel Tunnacliffe, CEO and Co-Founder of Coastline Academy. “These all-too-common tragedies are entirely avoidable with the right expertise. We view these fleet training programs as an investment in both the economic success of a business and in public safety more generally.”Coastline academy currently operates in 500+ cities across 8 states, having served more than 250,000 driving students and been rated 5 stars by 98% of reviewers. The company offers a variety of DMV-approved online and in-car lessons, utilizing online payment, secure booking, and digital lesson reports to help customers get the most out of each lesson. All instructors are highly qualified and have received independent background checks and drug tests.Coastline’s fleet training program draws on its acclaimed adult drivers ed program with a specific focus on rehabilitating unsafe drivers and helping less confident drivers build up the skills and knowledge to feel at ease behind the wheel. The program combines a one-on-one behind the wheel assessment to help identify problem areas, in-car training to address these issues while inculcating safe driving habits, and engaging self-paced online courses to help the lessons stick. The courses also enable drivers to more easily adapt to new types of vehicles, such as electric cars or cargo vans.“Effective fleet training offers peace of mind for everyone involved, from company executives to the drivers themselves,” says Matt Harvey, Co-Founder and CTO at Coastline Academy. “At Coastline, we leverage the latest technologies and approaches to make the learning process as efficient and effective as possible. By taking an individualized and personalized approach, we aim to address concrete problems to increase operational safety and efficiency.”By implementing proven driver education techniques, Coastline’s fleet training improves workplace safety, helping improve employee satisfaction and keeping insurance premiums down. In today’s economy, many business rely on fleets of driver/salesman hybrids, so having even a single car off the road can be extremely detrimental to productivity. The courses also help reduce the need for vehicle repairs, saving companies money while allowing them to get the most value out of each vehicle.For more information about availability and pricing, interested parties can visit https://coastlineacademy.com/fleet About Coastline AcademyCoastline Academy is the largest driving school in the country and the 6th fastest-growing education company in America according to Inc.com. Coastline was founded with the mission of eradicating car crashes and has provided top-quality education to over 250,000 driving students across 500+ cities, receiving 5-star ratings from 98% of reviewers. The company combines modern technology with rigorous safety standards to deliver a learning experience that is personalized, safe, and efficient.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.