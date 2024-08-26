Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Aug 26-30, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Aug. 26-30, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Aug. 26

8:30 a.m. Attend Arlington National Cemetery Wreath Laying Ceremony

Location: Arlington National Cemetery Wreath Laying Ceremony

Tuesday, Aug. 27

12:45 p.m. Meet with Sundance Film Festival Selection Committee

Location: Spy Hop

1:10 p.m. Meet with policy team

Location: Kearns Mansion

2:30 p.m. Sharon McMahon Podcast, Here’s Where It Gets Interesting interview

Location: Kearns Mansion

4:15 p.m. Economic outlook meeting

Location: Virtual meeting

Wednesday, Aug. 28

2 p.m. Update with general counsel

Location: Virtual meeting

3:30 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Virtual meeting

Thursday, Aug. 29

10 a.m. Speak at American Founders & Constitution event

Location: Utah State Capitol, Rotunda

12:30 p.m. Boards & Commissions review

Location: Virtual meeting

Friday, Aug. 30

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Aug. 26-30, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Aug. 26

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meet with Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water & Air Executive Director Brian Steed

Location: Ramptom room

Tuesday, Aug. 27

2 p.m. Ride-along with UHP Lt. Jalaine Hawkes

Location: Murray

Wednesday, Aug. 28

11 a.m. Meet with Senior Advisor and Director of Office of Families Aimee Winder

Newton

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Meet with Senator Todd Weiler

Location: The Capital Grille

1:30 p.m. Monthly update on the Tribes

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. General counsel update meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Thursday, Aug. 29

2 p.m. Utah Realtor’s Podcast interview

Location: 1031 W Center Street, Orem

Friday, Aug. 30

5 p.m. Attend Karen Mayne viewing

Location: Valley View Memorial

