Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Aug 26-30, 2024
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Aug. 26-30, 2024
Monday, Aug. 26
8:30 a.m. Attend Arlington National Cemetery Wreath Laying Ceremony
Location: Arlington National Cemetery Wreath Laying Ceremony
Tuesday, Aug. 27
12:45 p.m. Meet with Sundance Film Festival Selection Committee
Location: Spy Hop
1:10 p.m. Meet with policy team
Location: Kearns Mansion
2:30 p.m. Sharon McMahon Podcast, Here’s Where It Gets Interesting interview
Location: Kearns Mansion
4:15 p.m. Economic outlook meeting
Location: Virtual meeting
Wednesday, Aug. 28
2 p.m. Update with general counsel
Location: Virtual meeting
3:30 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Virtual meeting
Thursday, Aug. 29
10 a.m. Speak at American Founders & Constitution event
Location: Utah State Capitol, Rotunda
12:30 p.m. Boards & Commissions review
Location: Virtual meeting
Friday, Aug. 30
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Aug. 26-30, 2024
Monday, Aug. 26
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
9:30 a.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meet with Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water & Air Executive Director Brian Steed
Location: Ramptom room
Tuesday, Aug. 27
2 p.m. Ride-along with UHP Lt. Jalaine Hawkes
Location: Murray
Wednesday, Aug. 28
11 a.m. Meet with Senior Advisor and Director of Office of Families Aimee Winder
Newton
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Meet with Senator Todd Weiler
Location: The Capital Grille
1:30 p.m. Monthly update on the Tribes
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. General counsel update meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Thursday, Aug. 29
2 p.m. Utah Realtor’s Podcast interview
Location: 1031 W Center Street, Orem
Friday, Aug. 30
5 p.m. Attend Karen Mayne viewing
Location: Valley View Memorial
