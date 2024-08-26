Precious Jewels Family of Games Dazzle in Retailers Friday
September scratch-off games shine bright with winnings up to $200,000 in top prizes
JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery’s precious jewels family of scratch-off games feature dazzling designs with shiny prizes of up to $200,000, and you can begin uncovering these treasures before Labor Day.
Available Friday, Aug. 30, the $10 Diamond White game offers players a strong play style with the possibility of winning up to $200,000. The $5 Sapphire Blue game motivates with its royal blue color and a chance to win up to $100,000. To round out the family of games, the $2 Emerald Green game shimmers with top prizes up to $20,000.
Summer of Fun 2024
The annual Summer of Fun promotion concludes this week with the final of 15 drawings occurring tomorrow, Aug. 27. The top prize is a Nissan Titan Pro-4X truck, $10,000 cash and an RTIC cooler.
Sign up to become a Lottery Insider here to stay in touch for the latest news and upcoming promotions.
Jackpot Update
Tonight’s jackpots include the Powerball® jackpot, which is up to an estimated $44 million, with an estimated cash value of $21.9 million and the Lotto America® jackpot, which is up to an estimated $7.64 million, with an estimated cash value of $3.79 million. Mississippi Match 5 is up to an estimated $215,000. The Tuesday, Aug. 27, jackpot for Mega Millions® is up to an estimated $575 million, with an estimated cash value of $285.5 million.
Holiday Closure
The Mississippi Lottery headquarters in Flowood will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in observation of Labor Day and will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 9 a.m.
