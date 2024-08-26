Book Two in the Mark Cohn Series Takes Readers on an Exhilarating New Adventure

The Secrets of the Saffron Mountain by Mark Akst

Action, romance, travel and history abound in the second book of the Mark Cohn series.

So there I was, with a bad ankle caught in a rock crevice in the middle of nowhere in the deep Negev desert, and it was so dark that I literally couldn’t see my hand in front of my face.” — Mark Akst, The Secrets of the Saffron Mountain

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Akst delivers an exceptional follow up to Book One in the Mark Cohn series, King Herod’s Treasure , that readers will not want to miss. The Secrets of the Saffron Mountain follows the beloved couple—Mark and his husband, archeologist Eric Jansen—on a new adventure. The couple continues their desert voyages as they travel across Israel’s Negev Desert to Mount Karkom—“the Saffron Mountain,” a rock formation entrenched in Biblical legend, where the phenomenon of the Burning Bush is still visible on the winter equinox. Mark and Eric are convinced the cave dwelling at the summit contains proof the rock is indeed Mount Sinai, and the events of the Book of Exodus are true.Embedded in their expedition is an orthodox rabbi appointed by the government to supervise their efforts and prevent damage to any sacred sites or objects. Once in the cave, however, Eric’s archeological expertise and Mark’s metaphysical instincts reveal clues leading to the discovery of a second cave containing hidden treasure—a vast array of wealth taken by the Israelites during their flight from Egypt, and an emerging story that doesn’t quite align with the Bible...It’s a race against time as Mark and Eric work to solve an ancient mystery before the government and religious authorities shut down their efforts and the precious knowledge is lost forever.Excerpt from the book:"As the sun reached its midday zenith, the light show began with just a flicker. Gradually, the light grew stronger and started to bounce off the rocks at the front of the cave. Then, finally, I could see what people have come here for thousands of years to see, the light bounced—actually danced and flickered like a flame off the jagged round rock at the front of the cave entrance. The prayers around me grew louder and I believe I saw some people around me begin to slightly sway as they prayed.As I witnessed the burning bush phenomenon surrounded by passionate faith in God, I realized this had to be the burning bush of the Exodus. If this was the bush, then this had to be Mount Sinai. But how could I prove it?"The Secrets of the Saffron Mountain is available for purchase on Amazon: https://a.co/d/gdHTupb The book is available for review and the author is available for interviews.

