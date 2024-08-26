ZEROBASEONE RELEASES NEW EP, CINEMA PARADISE

Photo credit: WAKEONE Photo credit: WAKEONE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- K-pop fifth-generation giants ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) are back with their fourth mini-album, CINEMA PARADISE. After breaking the K-pop record for most pre-orders with their debut and selling over a million albums for each installment of their previous three albums, the group has returned with their new mini-album in just three months after their third mini-album “You Had Me at HELLO.”.All of the tracks included on CINEMA PARADISE are inspired by different movie genres, and with this release, ZEROBASEONE aims to ‘eternally capture’ the moments that they have enjoyed alongside their loyal fanbase, ZEROSE. Musically, CINEMA PARADISE taps into various genres ranging from electronic synth-pop, Afropop, pluggnB, and hip-hop. The group continues exploring themes of destiny and the different sides of love, both recurring motifs since their debut album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE, but take on a more mature edge to reflect the group’s gained experience since their first steps together as a team.“We are thrilled to come back with our fourth mini-album after marking our first debut anniversary. It makes us feel new and motivates us to keep working hard to show the better version of ZEROBASEONE and our growth as well,” said SUNG HAN BIN. “With this album, we will show and perform something we haven’t done before, but more than anything else, our songs and performances will make you feel good, so please stay tuned.”The tracklist consists of seven tracks, including the title track, “ GOOD SO BAD ,” along with “KILL THE ROMEO,” “바다 (The Sea)” (a remake of the popular summer song first released in 1997 by Korean group UP), “Insomnia,” “Road Movie,” “Eternity,” and “YURA YURA (Korean Ver.),” a Korean version of their highly successful Japanese debut. The production of the title track “GOOD SO BAD” was helmed by renowned K-pop producer KENZIE, who is well-known for writing hits for groups such as Girl’s Generation, EXO, and NCT. The electronic synth-pop song features earnest lyrics depicting the bittersweet feeling of being so in love it hurts.While in the midst of preparing for the release of CINEMA PARADISE, ZEROBASEONE has been working diligently to connect with their fans around the world. On July 25th, the group performed and met fans at The GRAMMY Museum: Global Spin Live. Following this appearance, the group took the stage at KCON LA 2024, which was broadcast on television for the very first time by The CW Network. In August, the nine-member group performed at SUMMER SONIC 2024, the biggest urban music festival in Japan.After concluding promotions for CINEMA PARADISE, the group is set to embark on their first world tour, “2024 ZEROBASEONE THE FIRST TOUR [TIMELESS WORLD,” which will kick-off on September 20th in Seoul, South Korea, followed by stops in Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Macau, and Japan.ABOUT ZEROBASEONEZEROBASEONE (often abbreviated as ZB1) was created by Mnet’s popular K-Pop Survival program, BOYS PLANET, which began airing in February 2023. The show reached #1 TV ratings for ten consecutive weeks in South Korea, and it reached 50 million cumulative online viewers globally. The program received votes throughout the airing for the elimination of artists in the show as well as for the final members of ZEROBASEONE from over 184 countries and regions as well as accumulated 15 billion votes from 6.8 million Star Creators (the name for the fans who participated in the voting).The nine final members, SUNG HAN BIN, KIM JI WOONG, ZHANG HAO, SEOK MATTHEW, KIM TAE RAE, RICKY, KIM GYU VIN, PARK GUN WOOK, and HAN YU JIN, emerged victorious from Mnet’s program and made their official debut on July 10th, 2023, with their mini-album, YOUTH IN THE SHADE. The group name “ZEROBASEONE” symbolizes the “glorious beginning” of the nine members born from zero to one. It also encapsulates their vow to embark on a free journey from incomplete zero to the unity of one, alongside their fan club, ZEROSE.ZEROBASEONE is the first K-pop group to consecutively have all three albums, including the debut album, as the ‘million-sellers’ within a week of each release. They are among the best new artists of this year, as announced by Oricon of Japan; ZEROBASEONE ranks as the best-selling K-pop artist, expanding the group’s influence from Korea to around the world.ZEROBASEONE is managed by WAKEONE under CJ ENM, South Korea’s leading entertainment company.

ZEROBASEONE (제로베이스원) 'GOOD SO BAD' MV

