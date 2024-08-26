Symphonic Publishing Signs Logan Turner to Exclusive Music Publishing Deal

Back row (from left): Melissa Barber (Director Publishing Admin, Symphonic) and Zach Lund (Manager, Wild Child Music). Front row (from left): Randall Foster (Chief Creative Officer, Symphonic), Logan Turner, and Eric Olson (Creative Director Publishing, Symphonic).

As both a top liner and a producer, [Turner] can step into any role in a writer room, and effortlessly crafts songs across genres that are not only interesting and emotional, but also commercial.” — Eric Olson, Creative Director Publishing at Symphonic

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Symphonic Music Publishing, under Symphonic Distribution , has signed multi-genre songwriter and producer Logan Turner to an exclusive music publishing deal. Formerly of the band BeXar, Turner has collaborated with and had songs recorded by artists like Russell Dickerson, Cheat Codes, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Martin Garrix, Dasha, Diplo, and Jelly Roll.“Logan is an incredible songwriter and producer who has already achieved tremendous success both on his own and as a member of BeXar,” said Randall Foster, Chief Creative Officer of Symphonic. “I’ve always been impressed by his work and couldn’t be happier that he decided to join the Symphonic family. With our help, there’s no telling how far he’ll go!”“I’ve been a fan of Logan, ever since I was writing songs with him years ago,” said Eric Olson, Creative Director Publishing at Symphonic. “As both a top liner and a producer, he can step into any role in a writer room, and effortlessly crafts songs across genres that are not only interesting and emotional, but also commercial. Working with a songwriter like this is a luxury, and I’m incredibly excited to get to partner with him on a daily basis.”"I feel super excited and blessed to be taking this next step of my career with Symphonic,” said Logan Turner. “Eric was one of my first co-writers when I first got to Nashville, and he has always been someone I've looked up to and respected both as a producer and as a person. He, Randall, and Melissa [Barber] have already made this place feel like home. I am looking forward to helping them build something special.”Turner is a songwriter and producer from Bowling Green, KY. After an injury derailed his dreams of playing college basketball, Turner taught himself guitar during his recovery. While writing songs throughout college, he decided to forgo law school, take the leap, and move to Nashville.Ten months after arriving, he signed his first publishing deal with Keith Urban, Ross Copperman, and Joe Fisher. Shortly after, he was introduced to his future bandmate, and the two signed a record deal under the name BeXar with Warner Music Nashville. After four years and the birth of his first daughter, Turner decided to step away from the band to fully focus on songwriting and production once again.As an artist, Turner amassed over 50 million streams during his time with BeXar and toured with artists like Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, and Nikko Moon. As a songwriter, Turner has collaborated with Russell Dickerson, Cheat Codes, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Martin Garrix, Dasha, Diplo, and Jelly Roll, among others. He has also worked with A-list producers and songwriters like Oak Felder (Demi Lovato, 5SOS, Chainsmokers), J-Hart (Justin Bieber, OneRepublic, Camila Cabello), Ojivolta (Jon Bellion, Kanye West, Playboi Carti), Ross Copperman (Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton), Murda Beatz (Drake, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott), Luke Laird (Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town), and many others.About SymphonicSymphonic is a leading music technology and services company, offering a proprietary content management and distribution platform, global royalty collection and split payments, and robust label services to independent labels, managers, and artists. Founded in 2006 by music producer Jorge Brea, Symphonic is 100% independent and proud to be “by artists, for artists.” Headquartered in Tampa, FL, and Nashville, TN, Symphonic also has a significant presence in Los Angeles, Miami, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Puerto Rico, the DominicanRepublic, Spain, Ireland, and Africa.Symphonic’s current artists and alumni include Imogen Heap, Sublime, Sixpence None The Richer, Doechii, Surf Mesa, DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, El Alfa, Juan Luis Guerra, Onyx, Pi’erre Bourne, Nick Murphy/Chet Faker, Ok Go!, Coffey Anderson, Matisyahu, Stick Figure, CloZee, Shooter Jennings, and Freddie Gibbs, among many others. For more information, visit http://symphonic.com Symphonic Press Contacts:Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications, +1 646-484-6764, laurie@jaybirdcom.comBill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications, +1 609-221-2374, bill@jaybirdcom.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.