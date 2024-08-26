ATL Technology acquires complex catheter specialist MDCM Solutions

ATL Technology has acquired MDCM Solutions, a company specializing in complex catheter technologies used to manufacture medical devices.

SPRINGVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATL Technology, a global leader in medical device development and manufacturing, announced today its acquisition of MDCM Solutions, a Minnesota manufacturing company specializing in complex catheter technologies used in the manufacture of minimally invasive medical devices.

The newly acquired ATL Minnesota site will serve as a knowledge hub for complex catheter extrusion, braiding and coiling, FEP heat shrink, product development, and process development and qualification for ATL Technology’s global operations.

“We are excited to integrate MDCM Solutions’ technology into our suite of capabilities,” said ATL Technology CEO Joe Glover, “and we’re also very fortunate to gain the extensive experience and expertise of Scott Johnson and Frank Smaron, the founders and leaders of MDCM Solutions.”

About complex catheters: Complex catheters are used for a variety of purposes in many different medical markets, including cardiovascular, vascular, gastrointestinal, urologic, and interventional. They are considered complex due to the inclusion of many different features, such as multiple lumens, variable stiffness, and low friction liners. These features are designed to balance strength, flexibility, kink resistance, and torque response, which are essential for intricate, minimally invasive procedures and those that may require cameras and/or sensors.

About ATL Technology: ATL is a proud partner to the world’s leading medical device companies, working to accelerate the design, development, and manufacture of innovative medical devices that deliver the highest standards for quality, safety, and patient outcomes. ATL has a global presence with offices in the US, UK, Costa Rica, China, and Taiwan.

