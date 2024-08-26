Get tips on where to camp at Sept. 11 MDC virtual program

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Fall isn’t far away and for some families, that means it’s time to get out the camping gear and plan a weekend get-away.

People wanting to learn more about where to camp should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Where Can I? Camp.” This free virtual program will be Sept. 11 from noon-12:30 p.m. The program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. It is part of the Shoal Creek staff’s “Where Can I?” series of programs, which will be held the second Wednesday of each month. The Sept. 11 program is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202168

At this program, MDC Office Supervisor Tim Smith will have information about some great MDC locations to camp and what the regulations are for camping on MDC areas.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming virtual and in-person programs at the Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. They can sign up for Shoal Creek Center text alerts by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.