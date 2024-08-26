Hocking County Jury Convicts Murderer

(LOGAN, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced the conviction of a Fairfield County man for murder following a weeklong jury trial in Hocking County.

Isaac Pence, 21, of Carroll was convicted on Friday of one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of obstructing justice and one count of tampering with evidence.

Pence stabbed and killed Charles Starner, 22, of Lancaster during a party on April 23, 2023. The incident, fueled by drugs and alcohol, occurred at a rental cabin in Sugar Grove.

Pence faces 21 years to life in prison and will be sentenced at a date scheduled by the court.

The case was investigated by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Fairfield County Prosecutor’s Office.

Attorneys with AG Yost’s Special Prosecution Section prosecuted the case.

