Statement From AG Wilson on Ruling in Social Media Parental-Consent Case

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson issued the following statement regarding the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision in NetChoice, LLC. vs. Yost:

“This ruling is a win for Ohio families. The court agreed that parents – not social media companies – should get a say in what kids see online. We have an obligation to keep our children safe, and today, the most dangerous place for our kids is the internet. This decision gives parents the tools to be involved and provide oversight.

“I’m proud of Solicitor General Mathura Sridharan and her team for securing this victory that keeps Ohio’s children safe.”

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127



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