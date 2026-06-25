Ohio BCI Surpasses $500K Milestone in Crypto Scam Recoveries

(LONDON, Ohio) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has surpassed $500,000 in recoveries for cryptocurrency scam victims, a milestone highlighted by a recent case involving an investment scheme, Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson announced today.



“If you fall victim to a cryptocurrency scam, report it immediately to the police,” Wilson said. “BCI stands ready to help local law enforcement track down your stolen money.”



The achievement underscores the growing impact of BCI’s Electronic Financial Investigations Unit, a specialized team dedicated to tracking and dismantling digital crimes. The unit was formed in the summer of 2024.



In a recent case that began in December 2025, a victim who lost $1.1 million to an investment scam reported the theft to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, which referred the case to BCI in January.



BCI successfully traced much of the stolen amount across a global cryptocurrency exchange, ultimately obtaining a warrant to seize $40,000 in recoverable assets, which was returned to the victim. There is the potential for more than $900,000 in additional recoveries as the investigation continues.



Law enforcement agencies seeking BCI’s assistance with these investigations should call 855-BCI-OHIO or email Intel@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.



Beyond investigations, the Electronic Financial Investigations Unit proactively educates stakeholders to prevent crypto fraud before it starts. The unit has presented to various groups, including Hometown Bank, Nationwide Insurance, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center Cryptocurrency Conference, the Attorney General’s Elder Abuse Conference and local chiefs of police.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

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