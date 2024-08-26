WVDOH supports landmark land purchase in Blackwater Canyon

Page Content

​ ​



CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) applauds the U.S. Forest Service’s recent acquisition of a 2,700-acre tract of land in Blackwater Canyon. The WVDOH is working closely with Gov. Jim Justice and federal, state, and local partners to complete the Blackwater Loop Trail project, which will link key outdoor destinations and provide a continuous, scenic route for hikers, bikers, and nature enthusiasts. The project is in conjunction with completion of Corridor H, Gov. Justice’s top priority for improving accessibility and economic development in central West Virginia while respecting and preserving the environment.



“This is a critical step forward in preserving one of West Virginia’s most iconic natural areas,” said Travis Long, director of the Technical Support & Services Division of the WVDOH. “The WVDOH fully supports this acquisition, which aligns perfectly with our ongoing efforts to enhance outdoor recreation in the region. The protection of this land will complement our plans for completing the Blackwater Loop Trail project.”

Corridor H begins near Weston and travels across central West Virginia, through Wardensville, to eventually link up with Interstate 81 in Strasburg, Virginia. The highway is expected to open some of West Virginia’s most remote areas in Grant, Tucker, and Hardy counties to economic development and tourism, speed travel times through the mountains and provide a smooth, safe highway for travelers and local residents.



More than 120 miles of Corridor H is currently open to traffic, with about 30 miles left to complete.



The Forest Service land purchase, supported by U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, underscores the importance of maintaining West Virginia’s scenic landscapes while promoting economic development. The WVDOH is confident in the leadership and vision shown by Gov. Justice and our senators, whose efforts will ensure that future generations can enjoy the unparalleled beauty of Blackwater Canyon.



“As we move forward with the Blackwater Loop Trail and Corridor H, this land purchase is a significant milestone,” Long said. “It will enable us to create a world-class trail network connecting Blackwater Falls State Park to the Allegheny Trail system, and will bring the towns of Thomas and Davis a little closer together.”



The WVDOH remains committed to promoting sustainable infrastructure projects that balance the need for economic growth with the protection of the Mountain State’s natural resources. The acquisition of this land is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared vision among federal, state, and local stakeholders.

​ ​



Loop Trail​

