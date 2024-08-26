US 19 Lane Closure for Monday, August 26, 2024

Page Content MARION COUNTY, WV – US 19, Adams Street, at mile marker 10.099, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 pm. Monday, August 26, 2024, for Casto Technical Services to install HVAC units on the roof of an adjoining building. Detour routes will be set up by the contractor. The city, police, fire department, and the board of education are all aware of the closure.​​

