Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Assault & Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1004213

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gary Salvatore                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#:(802)-722-4600.

 

DATE/TIME: August 26th, 2024, 0028  hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quent Phelan Road, Cavendish Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Marie Sonia Perez                                            

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting an active family fight at a residence located on Quent Phelan Road in the Town of Cavendish (Windsor County), Vermont.

 

Vermont State Police arrived and conducted a thorough investigation, determining that 34-year-old Maria Sonia Perez, had physically assaulted another family member and an acquaintance at the residence. Perez was arrested for suspicion of Aggravated Assault and Domestic Assault.

 

Perez was held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on Monday August 26, 2024, at 1230 hours to answer the above charge. 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time*

 

 

Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

Gary.Salvatore@Vermont.gov

 

 

