Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Assault & Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1004213
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gary Salvatore
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)-722-4600.
DATE/TIME: August 26th, 2024, 0028 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Quent Phelan Road, Cavendish Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Marie Sonia Perez
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting an active family fight at a residence located on Quent Phelan Road in the Town of Cavendish (Windsor County), Vermont.
Vermont State Police arrived and conducted a thorough investigation, determining that 34-year-old Maria Sonia Perez, had physically assaulted another family member and an acquaintance at the residence. Perez was arrested for suspicion of Aggravated Assault and Domestic Assault.
Perez was held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on Monday August 26, 2024, at 1230 hours to answer the above charge.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time*
Corporal Gary T. Salvatore
Troop “B” Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.