St. Albans Barracks // Unlawful Mischief *Update*
Update:
Investigation revealed that damage to the door was caused by a juvenile. Due to the age of the individual involved, no further information is available.
CASE#: 25A2002269
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: March 22, 2025 at approximately 1100 hours / reported on April 2, 2025 at 1222.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 78 Poor Farm Rd. in Sheldon - Sheldon Elementary School
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police are investigating a vandalism that occurred at the Sheldon Elementary School located at 78 Poor Farm Rd. in Sheldon. Troopers received a report of this on April 2, 2025, and responded to the school. The vandalism consisted of a swastika drawn / carved into an exterior metal door of the building. This event is currently open and under investigation.
The Vermont State Police will inform the Attorney General's Office of this case as a possible hate crime under the Bias Incident Reporting System.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans at 802-524-5993. If you want to submit a tip anonymously it can be done at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
