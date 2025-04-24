Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Unlawful Mischief *Update*

Update: 


Investigation revealed that damage to the door was caused by a juvenile. Due to the age of the individual involved, no further information is available.



VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2002269

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Seth Boudreau                        

STATION:  St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993


DATE/TIME: March 22, 2025 at approximately 1100 hours / reported on April 2, 2025 at 1222.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 78 Poor Farm Rd. in Sheldon - Sheldon Elementary School

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief


ACCUSED:  Under Investigation                                  


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


Vermont State Police are investigating a vandalism that occurred at the Sheldon Elementary School located at 78 Poor Farm Rd. in Sheldon. Troopers received a report of this on April 2, 2025, and responded to the school. The vandalism consisted of a swastika drawn / carved into an exterior metal door of the building. This event is currently open and under investigation.


The Vermont State Police will inform the Attorney General's Office of this case as a possible hate crime under the Bias Incident Reporting System.


Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans at 802-524-5993. If you want to submit a tip anonymously it can be done at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. 



Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

Legal Disclaimer:

