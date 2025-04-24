Submit Release
St Johnsbury/DUI, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4003592

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Brennan                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 4/23/2025 at 1609 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sylvain Road, St Johnsbury VT

VIOLATION: DUI, DLS

 

ACCUSED: Frederick Mitchell                                                

AGE: 76

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release names of victims of domestic or sexual violence)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call about a vehicle that had driven into the ditch on Sylvain Road in St Johnsbury. Troopers responded and investigation revealed that Mitchell(76) was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as well as having a criminally suspended license. Mitchell was arrested and transported to the St Johnsbury barracks, where he was processed and released on criminal citation. Mitchell is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court on 5/12/25 to answer to the aforementioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/12/2025 at 0830           

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

 

