St Johnsbury/DUI, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4003592
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Brennan
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/23/2025 at 1609 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sylvain Road, St Johnsbury VT
VIOLATION: DUI, DLS
ACCUSED: Frederick Mitchell
AGE: 76
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call about a vehicle that had driven into the ditch on Sylvain Road in St Johnsbury. Troopers responded and investigation revealed that Mitchell(76) was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as well as having a criminally suspended license. Mitchell was arrested and transported to the St Johnsbury barracks, where he was processed and released on criminal citation. Mitchell is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court on 5/12/25 to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/12/2025 at 0830
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Sean Brennan
Patrol Commander
VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”
802-748-3111
1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
