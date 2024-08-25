Visit by Rosan Roeslani, Minister of Investment, Indonesia, under the SR Nathan Fellowship, 26 to 28 August 2024

Rosan Roeslani, Minister of Investment, Indonesia, is visiting Singapore under the S R Nathan Fellowship from 26 to 28 August 2024, at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

During his visit, Rosan will meet Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng, and Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy Mohamad.

Rosan will also meet senior leaders from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Economic Development Board, EnterpriseSG, and the Singapore Food Agency.

The S R Nathan Fellowship is a high-level programme for foreign leaders, prominent personalities, and opinion shapers to visit Singapore to exchange ideas and experiences with Singapore leaders and senior government officials on issues of mutual interest. The Fellowship was launched by former President S R Nathan and then-Minister for Foreign Affairs K Shanmugam in November 2012.

