Visit by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to the Kingdom of Tonga for the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting, 26 to 29 August 2024

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman will visit Tonga from 26 to 29 August to attend the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders Meeting. The PIF is the key regional forum in the Pacific that seeks to foster cooperation among its members and collaboration with external partners. This is the second time that Singapore is attending the PIF Leaders Meeting as a Dialogue Partner, following our admission in January 2022.

The theme of the 53rd PIF Leaders Meeting is “Transformative Resilient Pasifiki: Build Better Now”. Minister Maliki will attend the PIF Leaders’ session with Dialogue Partners on 28 August 2024. He will also meet leaders from the Pacific to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation.

Minister Maliki’s visit builds on the longstanding relations between Singapore and the Pacific. As fellow small island states, Singapore and the Pacific share a commitment to tackling global challenges such as climate change. At the last PIF Leaders Meeting in November 2023, Singapore launched a three-year customised “Singapore-Pacific Resilience and Knowledge Sharing” (SPARKS) package, which comprises courses in climate resilience, cybersecurity and international law. In May 2024, Singapore hosted the 3rd Singapore-Pacific High-Level Visit which fosters closer ties and facilitates exchange of views in areas of common interest such as climate change, sustainable development and urban planning.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

26 AUGUST 2024