26 August 2024

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia in Turkmenistan presented the copies of credentials

On 26 August 2024, a meeting was held in the premises of the MFA of Turkmenistan between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Cambodia in Turkmenistan (with residence in Ankara) Sok Chea.

During the meeting, the sides considered the opportunities of developing political-diplomatic dialogue, emphasizing the positive experience of cooperation in international and regional formats, primarily the United Nations. The sides touched upon the issues of establishing cooperation between the parliaments of two countries.

The parties discussed ways of launching trade and economic cooperation, in particular through the organization of joint business forums and exhibitions.

The diplomats expressed mutual interest in expanding cultural and humanitarian ties. They discussed possibilities of exchanging experience in the field of science, education, culture and tourism.

At the meeting, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia in Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials and gratefully accepted the congratulatory words of the Turkmen side on his appointment to the responsible post.